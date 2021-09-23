Fred Asamoah Re-appointed COTVET Director

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah

President Akufo-Addo has reappointed Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah as the Director-General for the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

The former vice-chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), USA branch, in 2017 took his first appointment as the Executive Director of the COTVET which is under the Ministry of Education.

Since becoming the Executive Director of CTVET, Dr. Asamoah has exhibited a high level of dedication to TVET development in the country.

He was part of the team that developed a five-year strategic plan to restructure TVET delivery in Ghana and align it with the government’s vision of using TVET as a tool for job creation, industrial development, and economic growth.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 among other personalities such as; Nana Wereko Ampim-Opoku (President’s Nominee) as Chairman, Mrs. Felicia Boakye Yiadom (President’s nominee) as a Member, Mrs. Constance Swaniker (President’s nominee) – Member, Mrs. Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah-(Ministry of Education)- Member, Mrs. Emma Ofori Agyemang (Ministry of Employment) Member, Mr. John Mensah Anang (NaCCA)-Member, Dr. (Mrs) Helen K. Essandoh (GTEC)- member, Dr. James Asare Adjei (AGI)-member, and Mrs. Aretha Ama Graham Addai (GNPTVI-Privately owned Technical or Vocational Training Institution) will serve on the board of COTVET.

Dr. Kyei is a pharmaceutical expert with a proven track record in achieving results in drug design, public health, regulatory compliance and enforcement, policy planning and implementation, monitoring and evaluation, corporate governance, and strategic management.

Dr. Asamoah has provided training strategies and performance coaching techniques that have featured in many development organizations across continents.

He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Colorado, Denver Co, USA, having studied Public Health, Regulatory Compliance, pharmacogenomics/medication therapy management, diabetes education, ambulance care, hospital clinical practice, and drug information and management at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, USA as well as a Bachelor in Pharmacy (Hons) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

Mr. Asamoah was the General Secretary of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Students Association from 1999 to 2000.

Mr. Asamoah when contacted on his reappointment said he will work assiduously to ensure that the vision outlined in the NPP manifesto is realized.

He thanked the President for his confidence in him.

BY Daniel Bampoe