4 Grabbed Over Fake Takoradi Woman Pregnancy, Kidnapping Claims

Four persons including the supposed pregnant woman at the centre of the drama, Josephine Paynin Mensah have been arrested by police in the Western Region in connection with the alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping at Takoradi.

The three suspects are believed to have conspired with the woman to raise false alarm.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service dated September 23, 2021 and signed by Acting Director General, Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, indicated that police have decided to treat the woman as a suspect in the case.

Preliminary investigations by the police base on medical experts they are relying on as part of their investigations revealed that Josephine Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examinations by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital.

In the course of investigations, the victim reportedly mentioned European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital she attended for her antenatal reviews and assessment. However, medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year.

Meanwhile, police have put together a team to quell emerging crime of self-kidnapping cases to make money out of ransoms which have been occurring in the Western Region for some years now.

Josephine who was claimed to be nine months pregnant was reported missing after she allegedly left home on Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi but did not return.

Her photos had been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her.

The supposed 9-month-old pregnant woman who went missing was found around Axim in the Western Region on September 21, 2021 after almost a week of disappearance.

However, recounting her ordeal in writing, Josephine said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

