Fred Kyei Wades Into ‘Gyatabruwa’ Controversies

Fred Kyei and Adom Kiki

Following the nomination of Ghanaian gospel musician, Adom Kiki, for Best New Artiste at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), his single ‘Gyatabruwa’, featuring Joe Mettle, which gained traction among gospel listeners and introduced him to a wider audience, has sparked discussion over ownership in the media.

The family and management of late musician Akuamoah Osei Boateng have accused fellow artiste Adom Kiki of unlawfully performing his song ‘Gyatabruwa’, warning that legal action is underway.

In a statement issued by Osei Boateng Music, the family said Adom Kiki had taken and publicly performed the song without authorisation or prior engagement with either the family or the official management team.

Veteran music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, has waded into the conversation, calling for calm among the two parties. In a Facebook post sighted by BEATWAVES, he indicated that Adom Kiki has been in the industry behind the scenes for over 26 years. He noted that Kiki recently did a rendition of a song by the late SDA Church composer, Akuamoah Osei Boateng, for which he duly acknowledged the creator, acquired the proper Digital Service Providers (DSP) licences, and featured Joe Mettle before posting it online.

“Although he explained to me that, he made attempts further to consult the family of the late composer to settle copyright issues that may arise, despite admitting that he is not the actual owner, however there were some challenges (sic),” he said.

According to Fred Kyei, after congratulating Adom Kiki upon his nomination, his colleagues, especially worshipers of the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA), have misunderstood him, saying, “Some of my lovely friends, especially from the SDA family, are not happy because, I have congratulated Adom Kiki on his ‘supposed plagiarised song from their stock’. Oh how? We congratulated Adom Kiki on his nomination and not specifically the song Gyataburuwa “k3k3 ooo” and “buei”.”

Fred Kyei emphasised that, “You can disagree with me, however, my support for his nomination at the TGMA27, is non negotiable! Let’s get this fact clear that, he wasn’t nominated solely on the Gyatabruwa song at the TGMA27, however, based on other variables. Let peace prevail and amend whatever misunderstanding is emanating from both camps.”

“On a lighter note, if you have ever played ‘Daa na ase’ in your church and have received offering with that song without the composer enjoying any royalties then… Lions don’t eat lions. I come in peace,” he concluded.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke