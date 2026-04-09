20 TADs Graduates Ready For Fashion Market

Group photograph of graduates, dignitaries and school management

A total of 20 students, made up of 18 females and two males, have graduated from The Arts and Designs (TADs) Fashion Institute in various disciplines and are ready for the job market.

Known as Ghana’s fast-rising fashion education institution transforming young talents, the graduates were trained in both practical and theory lessons for two and a half years.

Subjects include garment construction, fashion merchandising, communication skills in English, critical thinking, textile technology, fashion illustration, pattern making, leather works and designs and pricing among others.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Executive Director of TADS Institute, Eric Grundberry Aidoo Gabrah, said as the institution marks its sixth year, “it is our vision to expand and deepen our impact within society. The demand for quality, industry-standard fashion education continues to grow, and we are committed to training more young people to meet global standards.”

As part of this vision, Mr. Gabrah said the school is opened for partnership, investment, collaboration, and sponsorship. He stated that stakeholders who are willing to support through shares, grants, scholarships, or institutional partnerships are welcome to make transformation in society.

“We are building systems and structures that are positioned not only for impact but for sustainable returns,” he added.

Mr. Gabrah further indicated that the school is working towards acquiring a permanent main campus, which will significantly reduce accommodation burdens on students and further strengthen institutional capacity.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke