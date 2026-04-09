Jachiehene Leads In Construction Of Education College

Some clergymen who helped in the fundraising

The people of Jachie in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, led by their chief, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, have taken a bold step toward advancing education in the Bosomtwe enclave through the construction of a College of Education in the community.

To help raise enough funds for the project, the community embarked on a fundraising drive on Easter Sunday to support the ongoing project.

Upon completion, the project, which sits on 30 acres of land donated by the Jachiehene, is expected to open up the Lake Bosomtwe enclave as a hub of higher education, which comes with a barrage of benefits to the district and the country as a whole.

Due to the complex nature of the project, it has been divided into three phases. Phase one, estimated to cost about three million cedis, which is ongoing, comprises the construction of an administrative block, lecture halls and other ancillary facilities.

Phase two, estimated to cost another three million cedis, involves the construction of halls of residence and other recreational facilities.

In attendance at the fundraising were people from all walks of life, such as traditional authorities, political leaders, and residents, all united by a shared vision of educational transformation and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the durbar, the Jachiehene, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV, emphasised that the proposed college of education was not merely an infrastructure project, but a strategic investment in the future of the youth.

According to him, the establishment of the institution will provide opportunities for young people to access quality teacher training while contributing to the socio-economic development of the area.

The chief cautioned against the rising trend of substance abuse, specifically mentioning harmful drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, and other illicit substances, which he warned could derail their ambitions and render them unproductive members of society.

“The future of this country lies in the hands of our youth. It is therefore imperative that they exhibit discipline, focus, and a strong sense of responsibility,” he stated.

The Jachiehene used the occasion to make a special appeal to the government to have a second look at the continuation of the Lake Road project, which had stalled for more than a year now.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Abdullah Hamidu, commended the traditional leadership for their commitment to development. He disclosed that the district’s recent elevation to municipal status was largely due to the dedication of assembly staff and the visionary leadership and guidance provided by the Jachiehene.

Mr. Hamidu further announced that President John Dramani Mahama was expected to visit the district in the coming month to assess ongoing development projects.

He assured residents that, in line with government commitments, the long-awaited Jachie–Atonsu road project would soon commence, bringing much-needed relief to commuters and boosting economic activities in the area.