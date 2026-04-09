AIB Ghana Urges Mandatory Safety Reporting

John Wumborti

The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana) has emphasised the critical role of safety reporting in enhancing aviation safety and preventing future accidents in the country.

Addressing participants at a two-day Safety Reporting Workshop organised in collaboration with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Acting Commissioner of AIB Ghana, John Wumborti, noted that effective safety reporting remained central to the Bureau’s mandate of investigating air accidents and preventing their recurrence.

He explained that safety reporting enables the Bureau to collect vital data on hazards and safety concerns within the aviation sector, which are analysed under the State Safety Programme (SSP) to improve decision-making and risk management. “Safety reporting is what drives our work. Without accurate and timely reporting from stakeholders, it becomes difficult to identify risks and implement measures to safeguard our airspace,” he stated.

Mr. Wumborti stressed the need for prompt and consistent reporting, announcing that AIB Ghana would now organise such workshops every two months to strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve compliance. He indicated that the initiative formed part of preparations towards an upcoming audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which assesses the safety performance of member states.

“Ghana currently holds a safety compliance score of 89.89 per cent, and the Acting Commissioner expressed optimism about improving the rating to at least 98 per cent. We are confident that with enhanced safety reporting and collaboration among stakeholders, Ghana will continue to maintain a safe airspace and improve upon its current record,” he said.

The Acting Commissioner also conveyed the support of the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to aviation safety.

Mr. Wumborti assured stakeholders that concerns raised during the workshop, including feedback mechanisms on reported incidents, would be addressed to strengthen trust and responsiveness within the safety reporting system.