Fire Ravages Afful Nkwanta Slum

Aftermath of the blaze

A devastating early morning fire has displaced dozens of residents at Afful Nkwanta, a densely populated informal settlement within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The inferno, which broke out at dawn, tore through rows of wooden structures serving as homes for scrap dealers and head porters, reducing them to rubble and ash within a short period.

Eyewitnesses say the fire spread rapidly due to the congested nature of the settlement, where makeshift structures are tightly placed with little to no access routes. This situation reportedly hampered efforts by emergency personnel to effectively control the blaze.

Although no lives were lost, victims say they have been left with nothing, as personal belongings, documents, and household items were completely destroyed.

One of the affected residents, Mahammud Bawah Zakaria, lamented the extent of the loss, explaining that the unplanned nature of the settlement continues to expose residents to such disasters.

According to him, the cause of the fire remains unclear, with some residents suspecting a gas explosion while others believe it could have been deliberately set.

In the aftermath of the incident, victims were seen sifting through the debris in an attempt to salvage whatever remains, while others are already making plans to rebuild.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over recurring fire outbreaks in informal settlements in Kumasi, raising questions about safety conditions and the need for proper planning in such communities.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi