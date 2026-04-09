Police Intercept Narcotic Drugs, Arrest Suspects In Upper West

Some of the narcotic drugs seized in the Upper West

The Upper West Regional Police Command has intensified coordinated operations and intelligence against drug trafficking and abuse, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of significant quantities of suspected narcotic substances across the region.

Over the past four weeks, the Command has recorded series of narcotic seizures across multiple districts, including Eremon in Lawra District, Nadowli barrier and Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, Charhe and Siriyiri in the Wa Municipality, and Hamile in the Lambussie District.

The seizures comprised 218 compressed slabs, 54 parcels and 8 other assorted consignments of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

A statement signed by the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, indicated that on April 3, 2026, police patrol team intercepted a Toyota corolla taxi at Eremon in the Lawra District, leading to the discovery of 140 compressed slabs of the substance. Two suspects namely; Dennis Domoyel and Clovis Saame were arrested.

DCOP Yiribaare further stated that on April 1, 2026, police personnel on duty at the Wa-Loho barrier retrieved 51 compressed slabs from Royal VVIP bus travelling from Wa towards Jirapa. Three suspects identified as Stephen Lomotey, Solomon King and Urilius Tobopalee were also arrested.

“In most of these instances, substances are always north bound heading towards Hamile direction for delivery,” he noted.

He disclosed that the suspects are currently at various stages of prosecution and investigation, while the vehicles are impounded.

The Command cautioned transport owners and unions to desist from allowing their vehicles to be used as courier of illicit drugs, as their vehicles risk forfeiture to the state in addition to prosecution of owners when caught.

The Regional Command assured the public of its unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crimes, to ensure a safer and secure environment.

FROM Eric Kombat, Upper West