Fred Nuamah Raises Alarm Over NDC Primaries ‘Sabotage’

Fred Nuamah, the Parliamentary hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is raising concerns about the filing process for his party’s Primaries.

According to him, he is unable to register and pay for his filing fee to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.

In a press statement, Fred said he suspects some people are working to sabotage him.

“After picking my nomination, I have gone around the constituency to have the required endorsement.

For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically as well as make payment for the filing fee,” he noted.

“All efforts have proven futile after my engagement with the relevant personnel behind the party’s electronic platform. I have found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination,” he added.

He also disclosed that he has petitioned the appropriate stakeholders through writing and hopes that the problem will be resolved immediately.

“In the meantime, I have presented my manual requirements to the constituency election directorate to signify my submission whiles I await the online rectification,” he indicated.

Fred is competing against his “brother” and actor John Dumelo and former Vice President of the University of Ghana SRC, Moses Baafi Acheampong in the upcoming NDC primaries.

John contested and won the Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary primaries 4years ago but lost in the 2020 election to the New Patriotic Party’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Fred believes he is the one to bring victory to the NDC in the constituency come 2024.

According to him, he is on the course because the NDC primaries is a cool win for him.

“I have already won and I’m far ahead. The last poll conducted by my office indicated I was about 80% ahead of him while he had about 20%,” he said on UTV on Saturday.

By Francis Addo