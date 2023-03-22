I Transferred Fat From My Belly To My Butt– Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger, has been explaining the sudden change in the size and shape of her buttocks.

According to her, she had undergone a medical procedure to enhance it.

Afia’s sudden ‘curvy stature’ has been stirring rumours of BBL and Liposuction ever since it became noticeable.

She has now decided to address it because of her renewed feud with her rival Mzbel.

“You claim you are a natural girl. A natural girl who wears fake butt. This is what natural is (shakes butt).

I transferred fat from my belly to get my protruding butt. This is my butt and I was able to afford it.

When I saw that it became as flat as my palm, I quickly went to fix it. Has a man ever hit you from behind whiles holding your ass? You are a fraud, your butt is fake. You were the one who thought me how to buy foams to adjust my butt from Makola when I was your friend,” she alleged in a Tik Tok live video.