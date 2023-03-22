NIA Clears Debt, Starts Cards Printing

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has intensified the printing of cards to clear the backlog of over 540,000 identification cards.

This follows the settlement of GH¢100 million by government to it debtors, CalBank PLC.

The Financial constraints encountered by NIA resulted in the Authority inability to print the cards, popularly known as Ghana Cards, as suppliers locked them out due to the Authority’s indebtedness.

Most of the persons affected are those who registered as far back as July, 2022.

However, a press release issued on Tuesday, March 21, says the Authority “expedited” printing began on Saturday, March 18 after three days of preparatory works.

The preparatory works included configuration of printers, print servers and laminators as well as deployment of additional staff from the regional and district offices to the national headquarters in Accra.

A total of 541,529 cards are expected to be printed within an 11-day period, ending Wednesday, March 29.

“At the end of the exercise, NIA will make the cards available at its Regional and District Offices nationwide and announce to the public when the persons who registered for the cards since July 2022 should go to their respective NIA offices for the cards to be issued to them.”

There was pressure on NIA to print out the national ID cards as the Electoral Commission, (EC) seeks to make the Ghana Cards the sole document of proof for registration of voters for the next elections.

“NIA stands committed to serving the public in dignity and integrity while remaining focused, coherent and rigorous as a responsive and responsible public sector institution.”

By Vincent Kubi