Freddie Blay Calls For Calm Amidst Supreme Court Ruling

Freddie Blay

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is calling for calm over the vacant seats case, describing it as a “storm in a teacup” that could have been avoided if cool heads had prevailed.

The Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on the declaration of four vacant seats by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has ignited debates and raised questions about the constitutional powers of the Speaker.

Dispute

The controversy began on October 17, 2024, when Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, citing constitutional requirements.

However, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leader of the NPP parliamentary caucus, challenged the declaration, filing an ex parte motion at the Supreme Court to revoke Bagbin’s decision.

The Speaker subsequently filed an application at the apex court, arguing that the Supreme Court misapplied the law by putting on hold the execution of his ruling.

Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court finally threw out Bagbin decision.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo stated that the judgment would bring finality to the matter.

The case has sparked renewed calls for a review of Ghana’s constitution and raised questions about the Speaker’s powers.

BY Daniel Bampoe