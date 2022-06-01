Freddie Blay Jabs NDC Activists Over Sir John’s Will

Freddie Blay

THE NATIONAL Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has taken a swipe at some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Hon. Blay, there are some people in the NDC who have never worked in their lives but now have various mansions, flats and several properties.

Hon. Blay was reacting to the recent controversies surrounding the purported will of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, during an interaction with journalists on the sidelines of the Western Regional Delegates Conference of the NPP held in the Ellembelle Saturday.

He mentioned that even though there was the need for a probe as has been launched by agencies of government, it was worth noting that the former NPP chief scribe had made a living for himself as a lawyer before he entered politics.

“For instance, Freddie Blay has car.Does it mean that I went to steal to buy a car? I have a building, maybe even buildings; does that mean that I have been a thief as the party’s chairman and serving on the board of GNPC?” he quizzed.

“Fortunately, Sir John’s issue has come out and it is part of our drive to fight corruption, if indeed he acquired them illegally, why not? let the axe fall.”

“But on the other hand, don’t make it look like this is a mantra of NPP corruption or because Sir John has bought lands so, therefore, all NPP people are crooks and that all they have acquired was done illegally,” he stressed.

The former MP for Ellembelle pointed out that some NDC members have properties they acquired because they joined the party.

“When you want to talk about sharing government lands from Nkrumah’s days to now, there have been estates, bungalows and lands which some people have taken, in one way or the other,” he said.

“We need to make a law against that, that if you go into government, you should never buy government lands. Let us do that now!” he stated.

