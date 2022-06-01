Price David Osei Honoured

Price David Osei

It is no doubt that, celebrated actor, Prince David Osei, is one of the finest Ghanaian acting talents.

It was for this reason he has been honoured with the Supreme African Actor of the Year Award at the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.

He was presented with the award on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at a ceremony in Accra.

In a tweet on Monday, he dedicated the award to God and his fans who, he said, brought him this far.

“Solo Rider since day one, I function effectively when I move alone…Congrats to me for winning the Supreme African Actor of the Year… 17 years in the Game I am still here. The Grace of Elohim has brought me this far and the kind fans Thank You,” he wrote.

Prince David Osei won the category which had other actors such as; Jim Iyke, Ray Emodi, Toosweet Annan & Frederick Leonard. The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards is a prestigious annual award scheme hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy to celebrate & honour talented creatives.

By Francis Addo