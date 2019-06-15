Freddie Blay Leads NPP Delegation To South Korea

Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, is leading a delegation made up of the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, and two officials of government to South Korea to inaugurate NPP’s external branch in that country.

This trip follows a successful assessment of all benchmarks necessary for qualification for the establishment of an external branch, according to a statement issued by

Emmanuel Attafuah- Danso, Director of International Affairs of the NPP.

This is in line with the party’s vision to reach out to Ghanaians in the diaspora who have the right to vote as expressly stated in our constitution, and take active part in the governance and development of our country, the statement added.

Within the year, the leadership of the party would visit Togo, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea among others to inaugurate branches there, it said.

“The platform is also used to explain government polices and take concerns of Ghanaians abroad for input into our governance and national development strategy.”

BY DGN Online