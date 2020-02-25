Free Zones Boss To Contest New Juaben South NPP Parliamentary Primaries

Michael Okyere Baafi

Chief Executive of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Baafi, is set to wrestle power with the New Juaben South MP, Dr Asibey Yeboah, in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries.

The Primaries slated for April 2020, will he see Mr. Baafi, as the only aspiring Parliamentary candidate to challenge the incumbent.

It would be recalled that some four years ago, the Free Zones Boss was the only aspirant that challenged Mr Yeboah.

Mr. Baafi lost the race at the time is confident this time round of kicking out the incumbent MP.

In an interaction with journalists after filling his nominations, Mr. Baafi stated that his decision to contest is due to “the incompetence of our MP, the people see him to be selfish and inept.“

He was appointed to Head the Free Zones Board by President Nana Akufo-Addo after the NPP won the 2016 election.

Mr. Baafi holds an MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Ghana, and a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree from the University of Cape Coast.



He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK and has over 10 years’ experience in insurance marketing.