Friday Night Tennis Tournament Bounces Back

Cyril Bansah

The FNT Consult has announced that the 2022 Friday Night Tennis Tournament commences today, June 17, 2022 at the Ghana Tennis Club, Adabraka.

Today, tennis enthusiasts and lovers will be treated to a grudge match as Stanley Nyarko (Adabraka No.1) takes on former Ho Tennis Club Chairman Dr. Cyril Bansah.

After the anticipated grudge match, the FNT Consult will also celebrate the birthday of Ghana Tennis Club Chairman, Nii Armah, who doubles as the President of FNT Consult.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Nii Armah said, “I urge all tennis lovers to be at Adabraka this Friday (today) not only for the grudge match but also to celebrate with me on my birthday.”

This year’s Friday Night Tennis Tournament is sponsored by Fine Natural Mineral Water,

Josaron Engineering Services Ltd and Senema Logistics.