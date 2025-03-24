Frimpomaa Hopeful Of CPP Revival

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah

THE 2024 Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, has revealed that the party is re-strategising its structures and machinery to boost its appeal and attract more voters.

Speaking at the inauguration of the party’s Council of Elders, Akosua Frimpomaa indicated that one of the party’s setbacks is that people from different groupings fight for the same position, often leading to disagreements and conflicts.

“That is why our forefathers, who wrote the Constitution, emphasised the importance of the Council of Elders. This organ ensures that before any issue or problem gets out of hand, the council will intervene, because there will be people who have the party’s interest at heart.

“We want to run this country based on the ideology that’s best for Ghana, how do we do that when we’re not organised and structured in a way that can take us there? For all the years we spent in court, having this number of council members would have made things much easier,” she added.

Akosua Frimpomaa mentioned that the party has lost its fathers, former ambassadors, parliamentarians, and ministers, saying, “We’re now working with members who know and love the party, and are committed to ensuring its progress, and be rest assured that we will get the party back to its feet again.”

The Party’s Secretary, Comrade Nii Adjetey Sowah said that in 1994, the idea of forming the Supreme Council of Elders emerged, facilitated by Dr. Hilla Limann and Comrade Kojo Botsio, Co-Chairman, but now, the council has been reduced in membership, bringing stress to the current few active members.

“As a political party, we need to build a healthy elder team. We must prioritise building this team to develop leaders with charisma and vision. A healthy Council of Elders brings security, healthcare, and development to the whole party,” he added.

Senior Comrade, Prince Vincent Ahiadzro, on his part, said the council has nominated qualified members to assist in its deliberations, pending their admission at the next National Delegate Congress. “I urge you not to be complacent and avoid negative behaviours such as poor communication, resistance to change, poor conflict resolution skills, and ineffective listening. These are classic signs of bad leadership that can erode trust,” he said.

The 25-member Council of Elders include Prof. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Alhaji Mohammed Gado, Nii Adjetey Sowah, William Asua Azure, Dr. James Amoateng, Chris Anaba Allem, George Ankomah Mensah Esq., Cudjoe Amenya, Prince Vincent Ahiadzro, Bibiana Mackey, John Benjamin Daniels, Richard Nat. Nyanyo, Dr. Adolf Lutterodt, Ebenezer Owusu, Eli Kotoku Eliikem, Dr. Amusu Kwaggrey, John Twum Barimah, and Iddrisu Fuseini.

The rest are Prof. Essuman Johnson, Alhaji Tijani, Araba Bentsi Enchill, Alhaji Mustapha Kalifara, Samuel Yaw Asamoah, Dr. B.B. Osei and Ashiboye Mensah.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke