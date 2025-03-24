Ghana Not For Mahama, NDC – Screams Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed angst at the trend of political appointments under the Mahama administration.

Speaking on African Television on March 22, 2025, he condemned what he described as politically induced appointments by President John Mahama.

The trend, he said, is anti-national and stupid.

“The new trend I’m seeing on social media of late is that national assignments are being given based on political links. And you’ll see a tall list of openings tagged, ‘available to party affiliates’. What nonsense is that? That is anti-national and stupid,” he said, adding that “it brews retaliation from opposition parties and denies ordinary eligible persons job opportunities.”

Continuing, he said, “should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ever come to power, I’m sure even if you are a medical professional you’ll have to present your party card to get job placement.”

The emerging trend is a bad precedence, he said, declaring that the country is for all Ghanaians hence people are expected to gain employment should they decide to remain apolitical.

“What is happening in this country? We are one people with one destiny. So the people who are not aligned to any political party are they not Ghanaians?” he asked.

“Ghana does not belong to Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). What happens at the polls is just to elect people who can manage the country, and it ends there. We must apply the same level of discipline and principle in our fight against illegal mining,” he added.