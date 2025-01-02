FTMI Holds 31st Watch Night

Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, addressing the congregation

Fire Trinity Ministry International, (FTMI), in the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has held its cross-over service on 31st December 2024 as part of activities to bid farewell to the year 2024 at their Church Auditorium located at Aburaso.

The service, which was the last in the year 2024, was hosted by Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan, the founder and General Overseer of FTMI.

The Auditorium was filled as members attended the last service of the year in their numbers to thank God for a successful year, bid farewell to the year 2024, and welcome the new year, 2025.

Members shared various testimonies, and others also took the time to minister songs of praise unto the Lord for seeing them through the year 2024. The atmosphere in the auditorium was fully electrified during each session of the service.

All and sundry in the auditorium participated fully and were in anticipation of receiving from the Lord as they entered the year with a renewed mind and ability to exploit.

In a testimony by the administrator of FTMI, Elder Daniel Mensah, he thanked God for his life and that of his family for sustaining them throughout 2024.

He also commended the leadership of the Church for their love, care, and dedicated service over the years and encouraged them not to rest on their oars.

Apostle Dr. George Amoako Alhassan led members to enter into the new year with participants lighting white candles and singing songs of praise.

The man of God admonished the congregation to live a life worthy of emulation, ensuring that they let their lights shine before every soul to be able to win them for Christ and also succeed in their endeavors

Preaching on the theme: He Will Be A God of Peace Not Pieces”, with Bible references from Philippians 4:7-9, Daniel 3:17, John 14:27, and Luke 1:38, Apostle Dr Alhassan stated that, the peace of God that surpasses all understanding locates those that are pure in heart and are noble.

“Man seeks for peace on earth in all aspects of his life through diverse and dubious means, but there is one peace everyone must look out and pray for; the peace in God which surpasses every understanding and can keep us at every point in time provided we exhibit honesty, love, purity, and truthfulness,” he stated.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi