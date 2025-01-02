Fire Destroys Over 100 Shops At Kantamanto

About 100 shops and wooden structures at the Kantamanto second-hand clothing market in Accra’s Central Business District, was razed down by a fire outbreak.

The Inferno which began about 1am on Thursday, January 2, 2025 left has left hundreds of traderslsing their source of livelihood.

Live footage from the scene showed devastated traders trying to salvage what was left of their investments.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out suddenly, catching many off guard.

“We were asleep when we heard someone shouting. When we woke up, we saw that there was a fire outbreak,” one resident recounted.

The Ghana National Fire Service said it deployed 13 fire tenders from across the Greater Accra Region to combat the blaze.

Speaking to the media, Fire Service spokesperson ADO1 Alex King Nartey, described the situation as “very serious.”

He explained that while firefighters initially managed to douse the fire, their efforts were hampered by the unavailability of a fire hydrant and the depletion of their water supply, leading to the fire reigniting.

Despite the severity of the fire, he noted that there had been no reports of severe casualties so far.

However, ADO1 Alex King Nartey stated that extinguishing the fire could take approximately two days, given its intensity and the conditions on the ground.

Traders and local residents joined the firefighters in battling the inferno, but the scale of destruction was immense.

The traders are appealing for immediate support to rebuild their businesses, while others are urging authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and improve market safety measures.

