Fuel Prices Ease By 1.38%

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have started reducing prices of petroleum products at the Pumps.

Market leader GOIL is selling a litre of petrol at ₵14.22, representing 1.38 percent decline from the price quoted about two weeks ago.

Diesel has gone down by ₵0.9 per litre and is selling at ₵14.90 per liter.

Consumers will be looking forward to the margin of reduction by the more than 100 OMCs on prices.

Some market watchers have told JOYBUSINESS the reduction could be linked to the cedi’s sustained recovery over the past months.

The cedi’s rate of depreciation against the dollar has slowed from 7 percent in May, to and 1 percent in July.

The cedi’s rate of depreciation has slowed significantly in the first two weeks of August.

These developments are said to be one of the major contributors to the prices being reviewed at the pumps.

Some analysts have argued that if the trend should continue, there could be a further reduction in prices in the next window.

In addition, prices of crude oil have been fairly stable on the international market.

