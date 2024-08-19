Brisk Business At NPP Manifesto Launch

Some traders doing brisk business

Some traders in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and beyond took advantage of the manifesto launch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Takoradi yesterday to do brisk business.

They sold all sorts of NPP paraphernalia and other items at the forecourt of Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS,), the venue for the event, and at other vantage points.

The items sold included flags, bags, bracelets, beads, necklaces, caps, scarves, vuvuzelas, and mufflers, all branded in NPP colors as well as other food items.

The traders were excited that the NPP chose Sekondi-Takoradi for the national manifesto launch.

They said apart from the excitement the event brought to the Metropolis, it also helped to boost the local economy.

“Apart from the money those of us here are making, almost all the hotels in the Metropolis were booked for party members attending the program from outside the Metropolis.

“So we are grateful to the NPP and I believe the journey towards breaking the eight in the next general elections has begun “, one of the visibly elated traders remarked”.

Meanwhile, a visit to the event grounds also revealed that the NPP fever had gripped the atmosphere.

Posters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag-bearer of the NPP in the next general elections, and his running mate as well as those of various parliamentary candidates of the party in the metropolis were pasted at every nook and cranny of the venue.

Some party activists were also seen distributing NPP stickers and flyers about the launch to the people.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi