Fuel Tanker Catches Fire At Nsutam

A tanker loaded with fuel has caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop in the Eastern Region.

As a result, Kyebi MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) traffic Officers have blocked the Highway from the Osino direction and at Nsutam Custom Barrier.

Ghana National Fire Service team is at the scene to manage and douse the fire.

The Police in a statement urged all approaching motorists from Accra and Kumasi to exercise patience, and adhere to traffic directions from Police Officers at the scene of the incident.

The Police further added to update the public in due course.

– BY Daniel Bampoe