‘Fundraising Talent Search Concert’ Soon

Bessa Simons

The inaugural “Fundraising Talent Search Concert” reality show will make its debut at the Arts Centre in Accra on August 17, September 14, and October 12, 2024.

According to Coconut Afrika World Foundation Inc. and Coconut Juice Production, organisers of the event, the goal of the Fundraising Talent Search is to discover young talents not only in music, so they can use their special abilities to launch their career towards greatness.

The main purpose of the concert is to raise funds to support the foundation, orphanage homes and schools.

A number of local and international artistes will perform at the event to entertain the audience. Artistes and DJs billed for the event include David Conscious, Ras Kofai, Jah Lighting, Shasha Marley, Solid K, DJ Tablettz, Adekese, Pico Shanti, Mxsy and a host of others.

The aim of the talent show is to cultivate talent, inspire, and uncover the latent passion for music in the youth.

The event will give up-and-coming talents a stage on which to discover their gifts and receive methodical guidance toward stardom-building.

The organisers noted that the nation is home to a large number of young, gifted talents who are eager to be promoted but are not receiving the required level of support.

The show’s organisers have stated that they are willing to work with creative industry stakeholders to make sure the best outcomes are achieved for the sector.

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons and the President of the Rastafari Council Ghana, Daddy Ahuma Bosco, are among the judges for the event.

P-God, who is the public relations officer (PRO) of the talent search, is also the reggae ambassador as well as the CEO of the Reggae Bandwagon.

Interested persons can pick up registration forms from Weija Junction Bamboo Kitchen, Abeka Lapaz adjacent the GT Bank, Dodowa at Amrahia Ital Pot as well as Accra Arts Centre reception.

It is being supported by Coconut Afrika World Foundation Team Ghana, Coconut Juice Production, Nananom Empire Reggae Band and Africa Unite Sound.

By George Clifford Owusu