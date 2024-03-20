Funny Face Cries Over Not Getting Access To His Children

Renowned comedian Funny Face has poured out his heart over his inability to see his children due to alleged restrictions imposed by their mother, Vanessa.

In an Instagram video, Funny Face expressed deep frustration about his current predicament, emphasizing the pain of being separated from his kids for four years.

“In this life, the most dangerous person is two-faced. Someone who changes like a chameleon,”

Funny Face lamented, addressing his baby’s mama Vanessa directly. “Vanessa, it’s been four years since you took the kids away. When I went to apologize to Bola Ray and he forgave me, I forgave you too.”

He continued, detailing his attempts to reconcile and co-parent with Vanessa, only to face disappointment and rejection. “You made me revive my love for these kids, now I am getting closer to them and you’re pulling them away…You know how crazy I am about these children. After all you put me through? You have started doing this to me again?”

“Take da children and chew dem …am tired of fighting to see my blood … I will sell my house, cars and lands and some few properties I have left …and relocate to a different country and start my life all over again,” he added.