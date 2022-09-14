GACL Makes U-Turn After Interdicting Security Operative For Searching Kan Dapaah

Albert Kan Dapaah

The Management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) decision to interdict the security officer who embarrassed the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah at the Kumasi Airport has been rescinded.

This was communicated to the Union in a letter signed by the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Pamela Djamson- Tettey on the 13th of September 2022.

The Security Operative at the VIP Lounge, at the Kumasi International Airport, in the Ashanti Regional capital was earlier interdicted for searching Mr. Kan-Daapah, National Security Minister before he boarded a plane.

This was contained in a letter issued by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) Wednesday morning.

The Aviation Security Officer, Awudu Basit was not given any detailed report concerning his offense of conducting a regular search on passengers including the Minister.

The interdicted security officer’s offense is that by searching the National Security Minister at the VVIP lounge, he embarrassed him and damaged the company’s reputation.

However, after some hours on Wednesday morning, that the letter was issued, Management revised its decision.

Below is the Full letter interdicting the Security officer:

– BY Daniel Bampoe