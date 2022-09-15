Airport Guard Wasn’t Disrespectful- National Security Minister

Kan Dapaah

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has expressed shock at the action taken against an aviation security officer by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

According to the Minister, he is shocked to hear about the interdiction of the security guard, Awudu Basit.

He said though there was such incident but it does not warrant interdiction by the Airports Company because there was absolutely no disrespect.

Awudu Basit was earlier interdicted for trying to conduct a search on the Minister for National Security at the Kumasi Airport.

GACL explained that the security man’s actions had cast a dent on the company’s image and integrity, hence the decision to interdict him.

“You were assigned to perform airside patrol duties at the Kumasi Airport on 8th September 2022, and you saw the Minister of National Security emerging from the VVIP Lounge to board Africa World Airline Flight at about 1430 hours.

“It is reported that you approached the Hon. Minister and demanded to conduct a pre-boarding search on him in the open frontage of the VVIP which ended up embarrassing the minister, excerpts of the interdiction letter sent to Basit, sighted by DGN Online said.

According to the Management of the Company, they had since launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

However, Mr. Kan-Dapaah told the Fourth Estate, “I am surprised about the turn of events. There was absolutely no disrespect,” he said.

Explaining how the incident occurred to the media outlet, the Minister said “I spent over 40 minutes at the waiting room and he did not ask to screen me. However, just before I was about to board and in the full glare of so many people he demanded to search me.”

“Last Monday, an official from the Ghana Airports came to my office to apologise and I did explain that there was no need for an apology because there was no disrespect towards me by the officer.”

He therefore appealed to the Airports Company to reverse the interdiction of the security guard.

Mr. Basit’s interdiction takes effect from Friday, September 9, 2022, “in line with Article 17 (e) of the collective agreement, the letter stated.

Per the letter, signed by the Group Executive of the Human Capital and Office Services, R.S. Tagoe stated that the security officer, Mr. Awudu Basit shall be paid two-thirds of his salary during his interdiction.

However, another letter signed by the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company, Pamela Djamson Tettey, reversed the interdiction saying that management had rescinded its decision to interdict Mr. Awudu Basit.

“Management had reconsidered the interdiction of AVSEC officer, Basit, following further consultations and facts which have since come to its attention,” part of the letter read.

By Vincent Kubi