Aisha Huang Is Married To Ghanaian– Lawyer

Another shocking revelation coming in indicates that Aisha Huang alias EN Huang, the Chinese galamsey queen accused of engaging in illegal mining is married to a Ghanaian business tycoon based in Kumasi.

The husband is said to be a Ghanaian who schooled in China but currently domicile in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Counsel engaged by the husband of the embattled Chinese miner Kwame Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, revealed this in an interview with Citi Fm monitored by DGN Online.

He said “I know she is married to a Ghanaian. I know this because of her Ghanaian husband, a businessman in Kumasi and a master’s degree holder from a Chinese University. He came to my office to engage me as a lawyer.”

Aisha Huang has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court together with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

They have all been charged with mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

Aisha Huang arrest has sparked a lot of controversy with several about how she left Ghana and how she returned to the country.

By Vincent Kubi