Mahama Exposed Over Emoluments Gaffe

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been badly exposed over the comments that his entitlements have not been paid.

He said although he has some entitlements as a former President, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has failed to fulfil its mandate of paying him the benefits to which he is entitled to as a former head of state.

He claims that the government has denied him the right to receive benefits like free utilities, which he is entitled to because he has held the nation’s highest position.

Last Monday, the former president’s office also went on media blitz to deny allegations that he accepted an ex-gratia and other benefits payment of GHC14 million in 2013.

The former President “never collected any such ex-gratia payment of GH14 million in 2013 or at any other time throughout his 25 years of service,” a statement signed by Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari dared the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President to provide evidence.

The Mr Mahama’s office was responding to claims made by Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Furtherance to that former President Mahama in an interview on TV3, stated he had to pay his expenses, which the government was supposed to cover.

“I just get a monthly pension, just like President Kufuor and President Rawlings did up until their deaths. I pay the water and energy bills for my home and office, and since I own my place of residence, the state does not reimburse me for housing costs. They haven’t provided me with an office, so I rent one in East Cantonments and pay the rent on my own. I buy my fuel; it’s not provided by the government. My domestic help is paid. I am responsible for paying all of my expenses, including my wife’s and my airline tickets when I travel. I am currently traveling tonight. So he stated all of that.

“Yes, someone provided him what we are entitled to, Mr. Mahama continued, but they are not doing it for me. Most probably, they are doing it for President Kufuor. Parliament typically agrees on what should be done for you when you leave office, but it isn’t being done for me. I don’t receive any medical, water, or electricity,” Mr. Mahama said.

However, documents released by some officials of the government on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 proved that the former president and personnel in his office as well his spouse have been receiving their entitlements as spelt out in Professor Francisca Edu-Buandoh Presidential Committee on Article 71 office holders.

Former President Mahama was allocated with two vehicles, a chauffeur, maintenance, full insurance within the last four years as far as transportation is concerned.

Last year, according to the document, not only was the former President allocated with a black Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GS 7419-21, similarly, his wife, Lordina Mahama was also allocated with a white Toyota Land Cruiser GT 7941- 21.

In addition to that the office of the former President was also furnished with silver VW Amarok BA 945-21.

On the part of payment of domestic staff, August 2022 pay slip indicates that cooks, stewards, cleaners as well as aides were all paid as required by the constitution.

On the travel, the state also covered the whole cost of visits for official business of the former President, including the president’s spouse and two security personnel, base on the request of the former President.

Additionally, there is document to prove that workers of the former President have been receiving salaries contrary to comments by the former president to the effect that he has been taking care of his own expenses including those covered under his emoluments as an ex Head of State.

“I receive only my monthly pension, like President Kufuor or President Rawlings was receiving until he died. That is all I get.

“I pay the electricity bill for my house, for my office. I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation.

“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” he added in a September 12 interview on Accra-based TV3.

Reacting to Mahama’s claims, Nii Teiko Tagoe posted a Ghana government payment voucher for August 2022 on his Facebook page which outlined salary payment details of 12 people believed to be staff of the former president.

Among those listed are Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Joyce Bawah Mogtari, senior aides to John Dramani Mahama and Wisdom Peter Awuku among others.

“And where is that Felix Kwakye Ofosu? I thought your boss, Former President John Dramani Mahama said he’s been paying you and Joyce Bawah Mogtari or this is a case of another double salary?” the presidential staffer captioned his post.

Somewhere in 2018, Joyce Bawa Mogtari also confirmed that an amount of GH568,049 was paid to the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB) account of former President Mahama as ex-gratis and not accumulated monthly salary since leaving office.

By Vincent Kubi