Diana Asamoah Sacked After Queen’s Burial Statement

Diana Asamoah

Management of Frimprince Music Production has sacked gospel musician, Diana Asamoah from its label.

Reports about her sack are coming up days after a video of the musician saying Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II should take charge of the funeral of the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has gone viral.

In a letter dated August 4, the production house which is responsible for producing and marketing Diana’s music since the year 2000 has said henceforth it has nothing to do with Diana Asamoah.

It said it terminated its contract in response to “several breaches” on the part of the musician.

“Following several breaches of verbal agreement to work together, the management of Frimprince production has decided to terminate the contract between Diana Asamoah and Frimprince production,” stated the letter signed by CEO Anane Frimpong and the singer.

The termination comes with different conditions including taking over all her music works under Frimprince as well as some of her social media accounts.

“You are restricted from referring to Mr Anane Frimpong as your executive producer. You will no longer have access to any of our digital platforms including the Facebook page “The Evangelist Diana Asamoah”. You are restricted from using this Frimprince logo on any of your new songs. We disassociate ourselves from the ABRA FATHER event which was our creative idea to build your brand. We wish to also disassociate ourselves from the MABOWODIN company and all its accounts,” the letter read.

It further added, “Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production ie 1. Wa na mani agyina wo. 2. Mabowodin 3. Akoko abon 4. Madansidie 5, Pentecost gya 6. Momomme 7. Wo damu fua 8. Tetelesta 9. Pentecost Soree. Failure to comply with these terms may result in legal action. Please sign below to affirm your agreement to the above terms.”