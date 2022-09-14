Police Impound Lawrence Tetteh’s Vehicle

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the vehicle of Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, founder, and leader of World Miracle Outreach, has been impounded by Police.

According to reports, the officials of the Airport MTTD police station impounded the vehicle on Wednesday, morning for unlawful use of strobe lights.

The Pastor’s driver was nabbed by the police MTTD on the Airport bypass stretch.

The Police said the driver of the vehicle will be prosecuted and ordered to remove the strobe lights.

-BY Daniel Bampoe