Bawumia Joins Kenya’s Former Vice President Swearing In As President

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined former Deputy President and now President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto for his swearing-in ceremony as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Until his election on August 15, 2022, Dr. William Ruto had served as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya from 2012-2022 before ascending to the highest seat of government.

Dr. Bawumia attended the colourful and moving inauguration ceremony which further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya together with his Wife Samira Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia subsequent had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya with President Ruto at the State House on his first day at work.

Similarly, his wife Samira Bawumia also had a fruitful meeting with her friend, the First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto.

Dr. Bawumia in a post on his social media media handle, congratulated President Ruto, Her Excellency Rachel Ruto (First Lady), H.E Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President) and Her Excellency Mrs Dorcas Rigathi (Second Lady) and prayed that the good Lord protect and guide them as they begin their term of office.

