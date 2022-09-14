Aisha Huang Refused Bail;…Other Person Collapses In Court

The three Chinese nationals led by Galamsey Queen, Aisha Huang accused of engaging in illegal mining have been refused bail by the Accra Circuit Court trying them.

They were refused bail when they appeared before the court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 for hearing.

Aisha Huang was formally charged with engaging in mining without license, and dealing in the sale and purchase of minerals without license.

Aisha and the other Chinese nationals were taken to court with heavy security presence in the case that has gained national interest.

According to report, there was interesting development when one of the Chinese nationals standing trial in the case, collapsed in court during the hearing and was rushed to the court clinic.

Counsel for the accused persons, Captain Effah Nkreabea Effah-Dartey believes that the case has been blown out of proportion and not the reality of the matter.

Aisha was previously arrested in May 2017 for illegal mining and arraigned before court.

In December 2018, the State dropped charges against her and she was reportedly deported.

In February 2022, she reportedly received her Ghana Card after she was said to have illegally returned to the country through a neighbouring country, Togo after she had changed her identify.

By Vincent Kubi