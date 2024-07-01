Gadayi, Mary Are GNPC 2024 Ghana’s Fastest

Mustapha Ussif (left) handing Gadayi his prize while Brobby and the runners-up look on

The 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human was decided last Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Warm up athletics track and predictions came true as Edwin Kobla Gadayi from the Ashanti Region and Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces emerged winners of the seniors male and female categories.

The exciting open, which was organised on a cool drizzling night, attracted students from ATTC who thrilled patrons with their ‘jama’ and young athletes from other parts of Ghana notably, the Ashanti, Bono, Upper West, Central and Greater Accra regions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and President of the Ghana Athletics Association witnessed the races and commended them while presenting awards to those who excelled.

They received a trophy presented by President Nana Akufo-Addo, medals, certificates and gifts from GNPC and Adidas.

The hot senior female race saw in form Mary Boakye running 11.43secs beating Janet Mensah (11.66secs) also representing the Ashanti Region, and rising star from the Central Region, Naseera Quansah (11.76secs).

Gadayi also ran 10.24secs to beat 2020 Olympian Sarfo Ansah who did 10.45secs and Michael Cudjoe (10.54secs) to become the 2024 winner of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human.

He expressed his joy to the media, describing it as a mission targeted and accomplished after placing second on other occasions.

He promised to prepare well and represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a member of the 4x100m relay team.

Initiator of the Ghana Fastest Human concept, Reks Brobby, said the event was great and thanked the sponsors and all who graced the venue.

There were also finals for U-15 boys and girls and U-18 boys and girls.

Below are the full results:

U15 – Boys

1st. Francis Cudjoe, Diabene Catholic School, Western, (11.57secs)

2nd. Abdulai R. Mahamudu, Gbewah Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.80secs)

3rd. Harrison Adjei, Madina Demo. School, Greater Accra (11.86secs)

U15 Girls

1st. Florence Dartey, Ridge Experimental School, Bono Region (12.74secs)

2nd. Adelaide Fosuaa, Sunyani Presby School, Bono (12.77secs)

3rd. Comfort Mensah, Tanoso Anglican School, Ashanti (12.81secs)

U18 Boys

1st. Abubakar Hamzah, OKESS, Ashanti Region (10.82secs)

2nd. Isaac Beniako, OKESS, Ashanti Region (11.13secs)

3rd. Kwesi Hayford, Shama SHS, Western Region (11.20secs)

U18 Girls

1st. Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (12.45secs)

2nd. Suleman Fulera L, Nana Effah School, Bono Region, (12.53secs)

3rd. Abigail Appiah, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (12.54secs)

Senior – Males

1st. Edwin Gadayi, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (10.24secs)

2nd. Sarfo Ansah, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (10.45secs)

3rd. Michael Cudjoe, GAF, Western (10.54secs)

Senior – Females

1st. Mary Boakye, GAF, Western Region (11.43secs)

2nd. Janet Mensah, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (11.66secs)

3rd. Naseera Quansah, Sammo SHS, Central Region (11.76secs)

From The Sports Desk