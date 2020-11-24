GAF Teach Journalists Military Reporting

Col. Eric Aggrey Quarshie in a group picture with participants

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), as part of its preparation towards the December polls, has organised a training workshop for selected media personnel in military reporting.

The workshop, which forms part of “operation peace trail”, is to sharpen the skills of personnel in reporting on military issues before, during and after the general elections.

Topics tackled included GAF rank structure, introduction to information security, legal and security implication of false reporting, GAF role during the Election 2020, ethical military reporting and military-media relations, among others.

Taking journalists through GAF’s role during the elections, Deputy Director, Land Operations at the GAF, Lt. Col. Godwin Alexander Azara, said the military would deploy 6,000 troops throughout the country to supplement the Police, Prisons, Fire Services and the Customs branch of the Ghana Revenue Authority during the elections.

He said GAF deployment strategy includes static deployment, mobile patrols, rapid response teams and standby forces during the election.

“The deployment would begin on December 4 across the nation and GAF will withdraw troops on December 15, 2020 in case of no runoff.”

He continued that in the event of a runoff during the election, personnel will be redeployed on December 15 to January 10, 2021.

Lt. Col. Azara maintained that aside a special sidearm that will be worn by all deployed personnel during the day, GAF personnel belonging to the various branches including Army, Navy and Airforce will be in their various uniforms on the Election Day.

“Operation Peace Trail is tasked to establish liaison with security agencies and their civilian authorities, provide escort to stakeholders on request, assist in transportation of election materials on request, and arrest suspects and hand them over to civil police for prosecution.

We have also been tasked to identify trouble spots across the country and familiarise with polling centres, deploy in strength close to identified trouble spots, deter potential saboteurs, dominate their Area of Responsibility and deny suspected saboteurs the freedom of action,” he revealed.

Taking journalists through the rank structure, Director at GAF’s Department of Public Relations, Col. Eric Aggrey Quarshie, urged journalists to consider addressing personnel with their right ranks since it’s important in the military structure.

He urged journalists to cooperate and adhere to the security directives from officers at polling centres, as the two discharge their professional duties.

Captain Jamal Tonzua of the Legal Department, who engaged journalists on the legal implications of improper reporting, reminded them of the dangers and legal actions associated with fake news.

“When in doubt cross-check from the appropriate office to avoid publishing untrue stories which often cause fear and panic,” he said.

Certificates were awarded to participants at the end of the training exercise.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey