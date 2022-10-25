GAF Undertakes Social Projects

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as part of their commitment to supporting deprived communities has embarked on the construction of social intervention projects (SIPs) in the Northern part of the country.

The projects comprise the construction of two Box Culverts, eight Pipe Culverts, 50 Boreholes, and a 24 Seater lavatory facility.

The projects under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security seek to improve the socio-economic needs of the people and address potential human security challenges.

GAF’s 48 Engineer Regime is undertaking these projects under the codename “Operation Roadstar” in the Upper East and Upper West regions.

A press statement signed by Director Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, indicated that there are ongoing works in the construction of the Box Culverts in the Sissala-Kasana Districts and the drilling of 42 boreholes in the Pusiga, Binduri, Bawku, Sissala West, Nadowli-Kaleo and Wa-West Districts.

Also, the substructure of the construction of a 24- Seater Lavatory Facility at the Zuarungu Senior High School is completed while the block laying for the superstructure is ongoing.

“It must be noted that the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces mobilised engineer resources to complete these projects, which have been categorised under Phase One of these SIPs initiated by the Ministry of National Security to help alleviate the plight of the citizens and to improve on the developmental challenges in these Regions”.

The statement further stated that about 75 percent of the entire works for Phase One of the projects have been completed and GAF is working effortlessly to complete these projects on schedule before the end of the year.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke