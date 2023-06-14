GAF, US Africa Command Conducts Exercise African Lion 23

Military personnel undergoing training at the African Lion 2023

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the United States (US) Africa Command, has conducted Exercise African Lion 2023 at Daboya in the Savannah region.

The African Lion 2023 provides an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic, and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands including US Africa Command, US European Command, and US Central Command.

The US Africa Command-sponsored exercises bolster partnerships between African, US, and other international militaries, increasing interoperability during crises and operations to increase security and stability in the region.

The US deployed nearly 4,000 service members to work alongside 4,000 service members from four host countries namely Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia as well as partners from 19 African, European, and South American armed forces to partake in the Exercise African Lion 2023.

About 18 and approximately 8,000 personnel are participating in African Lion 2023 and its US Africa Command’s largest annual combined joint exercise.

Major event at the training include an aviation trading exercise (ATX), field training exercises (FTX), maritime training exercises (MTX), medical readiness exercises (MEDREX), chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) threat exercises, special operations force exercise (SOFEX), CYBER defense and humanitarian civic assistance (HCA).

The Exercise African Lion strengthens shared defense capabilities and cooperation to counter transnational threats and violent extremist organizations and enhances regional security and strengthens the ability of African partner nations to provide for their own security.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Todd Wasmund Commander, US Army Southeastern Europe Task Force – Africa (SETAF), indicated that in Coastal West Africa, nations are grappling with the threat posed by violent extremist organizations in the Sahel and that these challenges require well-trained forces.​

​“As military and civilian leaders in our respective countries, it is our duty to ensure we are prepared to act together to address these challenges. While we may represent different countries, we all share a common aspiration, security, stability, and prosperity for our nations, our families, and our loved ones.”

​According to him, African Lion improves collective ability to confront an increasingly dangerous and unpredictable world and that the cornerstone of this exercise is interoperability and relationship-building. ​

​“In Ghana, we conducted Joint and Combined training in operational planning, small unit tactics, medical engagements, and civil-military humanitarian actions. Each activity has enhanced ourinteroperability, enhanced our readiness, and enhanced our relationships.

​He noted that each activity has been demonstrated for all to see the country’s cohesion, resolve, and shared commitment to security in Africa.

​“if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together. In today’s world, no nation can face security challenges alone. African Lion has shown that we are truly Stronger Together and that our strength lies in our partnerships.​“

Major General Todd Wasmund commended Ghana for its contributions to security and stability in West Africa and beyond.

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah – Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Army, was of the view that in order to fight emerging threats, there’s the need for collaborations, partnership amongst African countries and its partners across the world.

“ No country can deal with emerging threats alone so joint operations and collaborations has come to stay.”

He lauded the military officers for their hard work in training even though they faced some of challenges and encouraged them to keep working hard for the safety of Ghana and world as a whole.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Army, thanked their US partners and partners from other countries for their continues support and assured that Ghana is always ready for more collaborations.

Military chiefs at the African Lion 2023

FROM Eric Kombat, Daboya