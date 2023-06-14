Okyeame Kwame, Others For Ghana Day Festival

Okyeame Kwame

Some Ghanaian musicians have been selected for the 4th edition of Ghana Day Festival slated for June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2023 in Switzerland.

The two-day event at Helvetaplatz-Zurich in Switzerland will feature Ghanaian musicians like Oheneba Kissi, Adane Best, KK Fosu, Kwasi Pee, Dada KD, Okyeame Kwame, Dada Hafco, Epixode and Aka Blay.

There will be other supporting acts like Habyba, the stylish Mikay, Shaibu the shaiguy, Jennifer Throne, Bless Sowah and a host of others.

The purpose of the event is to showcase Ghanaian cultural heritage and also start the preservation and the comeback of highlife music, which is one of the intangible assets recognised by UNESCO.

The main architect of the event, Philip Wangyimba (Wangyims), the PR, media and communications executive of the Association of Ghanaian Unions Switzerland (AGUS), organisers of the event, said this is the first-ever highlife music open air concert to be staged in Switzerland with star-studded highlife artistes.

He expressed appreciation to the National Folklore Board and the Creative Arts Agency for their unwavering support towards the festival.

“Special thanks also goes to the Swiss Embassy in Accra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GEPA, GIPC, Ministryof Tourism, Small World Money Transfer, Angel Group of Companies and Adonko Bitters,” he stated.