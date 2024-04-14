GAF Warns Tema Youth Over Attack On Soldiers

In response to recent attacks on its installations and personnel, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning, cautioning against any further aggression that would be met with the appropriate response.

This statement comes in the wake of a tragic clash between the youth of Tema New Town and naval personnel that resulted in the loss of two lives on Saturday.

The incident, occurring on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024, transpired during a street procession organized by the youth as part of the annual Kplejoo festival. Tempers flared upon reaching the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, leading to a confrontation between the youth and the naval ratings on duty.

The situation escalated when a group reportedly targeted a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command, causing significant damage. As a result, three navy personnel onboard the vehicle sustained severe injuries and were promptly taken to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment.

Not stopping at the vehicular assault, a mob later attacked the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town, resulting in property damage. GAF expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and issued a stern warning to the youth of Tema, emphasizing that any further attacks on their installations or personnel would not be tolerated.

In a statement released by Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, the Director General of Public Relations for GAF, the sequence of events was outlined. The GAF, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has launched investigations into the incident, and findings will be shared in due course.

The statement also urged all parties to maintain calm during the investigation process.

The Ghana Armed Forces stand firm in its commitment to protecting its personnel and installations, underscoring that any further acts of aggression will be met with the necessary measures. As the community mourns the tragic loss of life, all are called to uphold peace and cooperation during these challenging times.

By Vincent Kubi