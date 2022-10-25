Galamsey Fight: Minister Orders All Excavators To Register With Assemblies By November 2

Samuel Jinapor

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has directed that all owners, operators and users of excavators in the country to register them with the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDAs) within their jurisdiction.

This forms part of the move to end illegal small scale mining, commonly called galamsey hence the registration of excavators at the area where they are located.

They have been issued with seven days of notice, starting today Monday October 24, excluding weekends and statutory holidays, to register the equipment.

The deadline for the registration of all excavators in the country is by close of business on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

“Any owner, operator and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used, as the case may be,” Samuel Abu Jinapor said in a press release issued today October 24, 2022.

Any excavator not registered in accordance with this directive, whether found at a mining site or any other operational site or elsewhere, shall be seized and the necessary legal steps taken to confiscate same to the State, Mr Jinapor warned

By Vincent Kubi