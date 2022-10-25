Prez Akufo-Addo Commissions 24-Unit Block At St. Martin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a two 12-unit classroom blocks for the St Martins Senior High School at Adoagyiri.

It was part of his tour of the Eastern Region.

He said the Free SHS policy demands more infrastructures and therefore the construction of the facility was a confirmation of his government’s pledge to provide infrastructure in all senior high schools across the country to ease congestion and also do away with the double track system.

President Akufo-Addo promised to refurbish the old classroom block and also provide furniture and other needs of the school.

The MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh said education is one of his major priorities and therefore promised to provide the school with their needs.

The Majority Chief Whip, used the opportunity to hail the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo over what he described as massive projects in the constituency and the country at large.

According to the MP, the government has so far delivered on many of the campaign promises made before the 2016 general elections and he believes that by the end of the second tenure of office the government would have completed all the promises it made to the people of Ghana.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh addressing the developmental projects in the area said “I want you to cast no doubt in the person who has done it before, this building you see over here, I have had to visit the Ministry of Education several times and many people were even disappointed, I told them that the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo will complete this project, so I am not surprised of what we seeing today”.

He continued that ” When we came into power I said on one platform that ‘ASEC’ an industrial company which has collapsed for about twelve years under certain government will bring back to full operations, so I informed the President about the state of ASEC and the government is listening has invested over $2 million under Exim Bank into ASEC and as I speak to you ASEC has begun full operations and many Ghanaians have benefited to work in the company,

“Many people are complaining about their roads, but listen to me, from Nsawam Ghana Commercial Bank to Panko used to be one of our bad roads some time ago it was given to Big Aidoo, NDC Western region chairman and did nothing on the road, now in NPP era under Akufo-Addo we have gained 20 kilometers of asphalt to develop our inner roads, we will share it accordingly, so from a commercial bank to Nkyerekyere has received their first share waiting for the asphalt, from former mobile to the hospital will get theirs, from Doboro to Nsuhia which is 3 kilometers will get theirs, from Ahwirase to Daman is 1.5 kilometers the last time their road was constructed and asphalted was 1960”.

“No government has been able to asphalt that road for them but I visited them and told them that the NPP government will do their road for them, I was even challenged by one NDC man who is a chief over there but today we have started work on the road with all their gutters fully constructed, we will asphalt that road very soon” he noted.

“Today when you visit all the 275 constituencies in Ghana, there is no constituency with three astroturfs even in the President’s constituency there is only one astroturf, but in Nsawam Adoagyiri, we are the only constituency with four Astro turfs in Ghana” the Majority Chief whip stated.

The Headmaster of St Martins Senior High School, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Opoku also thanked the government for the new classroom blocks and also the provision of two buses and 700 bunk beds for the new dormitories.

Bread sellers at Nsawam donated loaves of bread to the President and his entourage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe