Galamsey ‘Robber’ Killed

Assembly Member for Benso Electoral area in the Western Region, Justin Afful, has confirmed that the leader of an alleged notorious gang, whose modus operandi is to rob illegal miners at gun point, has been killed.

The Assembly member gave the name of the deceased gang leader as Agye Nyame Sulemana, alias Sulley.

According to sources, the purported gang would normally target illegal mining sites within the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality and attack the illegal miners with some weapons and rob them of their gold and money.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, while returning from one of his usual operations with the gang members, the leader was gunned down by unknown assailants.

He explained that the gang leader did not die on the spot but was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi after the incident.

He indicated that other members of the gang also sustained minor injuries and were treated at the same facility.

He bemoaned the fact that members of the gang had been terrorizing residents in his electoral area with guns, knives, and other weapons as they move from one illegal mining site to another robbing the miners of their gold and money.

The gang would mostly block roads and rob innocent people of their valuables because they come with guns, knives, and other ammunition.

“Whenever the miners in my area are on break, these armed robbers will come around with their ammunition, threaten them and take all their gold and money. Anyone who refuses to comply would then be attacked and maimed”.

“So last Thursday evening, they came for one of such operations and when returning with their booty, they were attacked by unidentified assailants who fired gunshots at the gang and the bullets hit some of the members including the leader”, he explained.

“We still do not know the person or persons who shot at the gang” the Assembly member indicated.

He pointed out that when the police were alerted, they were able to arrest two members of the gang who managed to escape during the attack and that the suspects are currently in the custody of the Tarkwa Police Command.

