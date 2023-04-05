GEXIM Exposes Shippers To Credit Facilities

Members of the Ashanti Regional Shippers Committee

Members of the Ashanti Regional Shipper Committee (ARSC) have been educated on credit facilities at the Ghana Exim Bank (GEXIM).

The meeting is aimed at enabling exporters to enhance their operations to increase the volumes of export and through that help to strengthen the Cedi.

A representative of GEXIM, Saani Sulemana, presented information on the credit facilities during the 174th meeting of the ARSC at the Kumasi Branch office of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA).

Delivering his presentation, Mr. Sulemana explained that the Bank provides collateral for loans to exporters who are unable to meet the requirements necessary to guarantee their desired loan amounts.

The shippers were reminded of a thirty-five million US dollar ($35m) facility from GEXIM targeted at supporting exporters in the production and exportation of yam. The facility is part of interventions to ensure that Ghana maintains its position as the leading exporter of yam globally.

The Kumasi Branch Manager of the GSA, John B.A. Glover, advised the shippers to consciously solicit financial advice pertaining to their peculiar operations, and honour their financial obligations to their financiers to enhance their credit worthiness.

He further used the opportunity to remind the shippers of the GSA’s Shipper Complaints and Supports Unit (SCSU) located at the various entry points of the country to provide real-time assistance to shippers should they encounter challenges.

A Business Desk Report