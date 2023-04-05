Liverpool Legend Owns Shares In Ghana Airline

Emile Heskey. (Insert) Ghana Airlines

Former Liverpool Legend and England international, Emile Heskey is a part owner of the soon to be launched Ghana Airlines.

This follows a company Heskey co-owns, Zotus Group, partnership with Ashanti Airlines to operate the Ghana Airlines.

Emily Heskey’s Zotus Group and Ashanti Airlines won the bid in February 2022 after beating off competitors for the deal and that partnership has now been sanctioned by Ghana’s Cabinet for the project to go on.

The Ghana Airlines company which is expected to be launched in July 2023 will be owned by three parties; Ashanti Airlines, Zotus Group, and the Government of Ghana.

Ashanti Airlines owned by Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong will have 45 per cent stakes, Emile Heskey’s Zotus Group will also have 45 per cent and the government will take the remaining 10 per cent.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Trade Envoys Lord Popat and Baroness Hoey supported the bid, at a high level, to create a new pan-African aviation hub.

“There is a lot of work on-going already to get the airline ready for start-up, we are in the market sourcing aircraft to start our operations with a significant focus on cargo and passenger manifest from the British Government. It is with this support we anticipate a successful business model from the outset.” Emile Heskey, said in a statement published by Zotus Group.

The Airline will operate with flights to both domestic and regional routes, including services on global and European routes.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri