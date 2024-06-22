Galaxy Int’l school clinches Gold at IGO

Students with supervisor after the competition

Five students of Galaxy International school have been awarded with medals after securing top spots at the just ended International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO) 2024, held at the North London Grammar School in the United Kingdom.

International Greenwich Olympiad (IGO) which started in 2023 is aimed at creating a collaborative and a competitive environment in which students present innovative ideas to tackle challenges in the area of energy and engineering to sustain the environment.

449 students from 134 schools across 48 countries participated in over 300 projects in categories such as Engineering, computer science, Energy, Environmental sciences, social sciences and robotics.

The students who competed in various categories were awarded with medals and certificates of participation after a rigorous assessment by fifty judges.

Two of the students who received gold in the Computer Science category are Nandipha Aareen and Tipag-Ya Amir.

Razan Mamduh, Kelvin Kwaku Adade and Jamal Maligo Mustapha also received silver medals in the art category.

The third annual event also aims to promote engineering inventions and energy efficiency management discoveries to nurture environmentally-friendly technology concepts in secondary education.

Apart from the academic exercise, the students also embarked on excursions to British Museum, Buckingham Palace and other attractive places in the UK.

Speaking in an interview with some journalists on arrival at KIA, 14-year-old, grade nine student Nandi pa Aareen, who developed a smart device that uses Artificial Intelligence for irrigating plants said the device which uses AI would help conserve water and save cost, increase agricultural yield especially in parts of Ghana where farmers largely depend on other sources of water to irrigate their farms.

She said the device will be improved to make it more smarter, with a commercial appeal that is made affordable to reach multiple farmers, not only in Ghana but other African countries.

14-year-old Razan Mamduh, who won silver in the art category said she used painting to explain how society has abused the use of Artificial Intelligence in recent times despite the beautiful natural phenomenon such as water fall that symbolizes beauty.

The students also expressed their appreciation to the school, their supervisor and parents for the supports given them to be able to emerge among the best during the competition.

According to the organizers, the International Greenwich Olympiad will continue to offer young students the opportunity to exhibit their talents using innovative approaches through collaborative learning.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah