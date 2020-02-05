Gambo, Ghana’s Richest Debutant Out With New Video Showcasing A Lamborghini Aventador

Gambo Bashir

Gambo Bashir, known publicly as Gambo and believed to be the richest debutant in Ghana’s music industry, is set to release a classic video to his single, ‘Kwacha’.

The song seeks to inspire the youth to live happily and not stress themselves about the worries of life.

The video, featuring a Lamborghini, will be on YouTube and all other music streams from 12 noon on Wednesday February 5, 2020.

Gambo is a Ghanaian trap rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor.

Announcing the release of his video at a parked press conference at the LUX Night Club, A&C Mall, East Legon, a suburb of Accra, Gambo outlined his vision for the future as music is concerned, promising to contribute immensely to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

He spoke about his intentions to support upcoming musicians in Ghana through his music label or recording studio named BlackmobGH.

Inspite of his wealthy background, Gambo told the highly attended news conference that he is ready to humble himself and work with others in the industry, especially household names like E.L, Sarkodie.

He says he looks up to E.L. as his role model and relish the opportunity to collaborate with him in promoting trap music in Ghana.

He was born in Ghana but left to Guyana at an early age of 5 years but returned to Ghana at the age of 11 to continue school his basic education at SAPS and completed there in 2012.

He furthered his education at Legon Presbyterian Boys, where his music passion was ignited and his music journey began.

He completed in 2015 and went on to win the Ultimate Ghana Teen Choice Award at the Ghana Teens Choice Awards that same year.

The young and energetic Gambo is the only Ghanaian artiste ranked in the top 5 upcoming African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song featuring Fortune Dane and Legacy, “Aye Aye.”

In 2015, Gambo enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Public Administration for 2 years and graduated with a diploma certificate and went further ahead to pursue his degree.

Gambo is a well known entrepreneur, being the CEO of BlackMob.

Blackmob is an organization setup to give the youth a platform to exhibit their talents, be it modeling, studio work, rapping or anything entertainment across Ghana, Tanzania, U.S.A and worldwide.

Gambo is also have partnership interest in My Cellphone Repairs, a premium phone dealership firm which currently has four branches in Ghana namely Accra, Kumasi, Kyebi and is working towards opening other branches nationwide.

