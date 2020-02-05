First Atlantic Bank Golf, A Swinging Success

Winners, participants and sponsors in a pose after the competition

The First Atlantic Bank /Ace It Foundation (AIF) charity classic was successfully held at the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday. The event drew around 80 golfers who came out to support AIF.

AIF is an NGO based in Gomoa-Fetteh, Central Region. They offer programmes which pair academics and sport, namely golf to children.

In the spirit of corporate social responsibility, First Atlantic Bank stepped forward to lead in sponsoring the event aimed benefitting disadvantaged children at Gomoa-Fetteh.

Present at the event was Ghana Golf Association (GAA) President Mike Aggrey, who said, “I am quite impressed with the work Ace It Foundation is doing to help grow golf in Ghana. Their focus on the youth and dual emphasis on academics and golf really make for an admirable programme. I am happy to support as President of the Ghana Golf Association.”

The Co-founder & Executive Director of AIF, Quinton Sherlock Jr., said that he was very encouraged by the turn out and support for the event.

“I’m most grateful to First Atlantic Bank for coming on board as the lead sponsor. Likewise, we are equally appreciative towards Achimota Golf Club, Labadi Beach Hotel, Mobus Property Limited, Qwench Water and Accra Brewery for their support in making the event such a swinging success.”

In the ladies’ Group B, the third place was taken by Jenny Hong Le and second by Sarah Jiang, while Mauriatu Bah emerged the ultimate winner.

In the ladies’ Group A, Catherine Fabbi placed third, second by Mercy Werner, while Leticia Ampomah-Mensah emerged winner.

In the Men’s Group B, the third place was taken by Peter Brako and second by Zhanjing Chia.

It was Felix Addo who lifted the ultimate crown in the men’s Group A, third was taken by Muzaffar Ruzmetov and second by Felix Akafo.

The champion trophy was taken by Zhang Dong Jun.

Through the use of technology AIF, participants get access to the best online literacy tutorial programmes. To teach golf in Gomoa-Fetteh, AIF incorporates SNAG (starting new at golf equipment). AIF runs a social intervention programme for JHS students and a small free home school for senior secondary students. To date, over 500 young people at Gomoa-Fetteh alone have been impacted by AIF’s activities.

From The Sports Desk