Minister Hands Over Ambulances To Constituencies

Salifu Sa-eed handing over the ambulances in Tamale

Salifu Sa-eed the Northern Regional Minister has handed over 18 ambulances to 18 constituencies within the 16 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region.

The minister said the Northern Regional Coordinating Council is prepared to support the MMDAs and to monitor and coordinate the activities of these ambulances to meet the aspirations of the people in the Northern Region and the country at large.

“We are going to ensure constant surveillance and tracking on how the various constituencies, assemblies and health facilities are using these ambulance services,” he said.

Mr. Saeed called on the drivers of the new ambulances to take good care of the vehicle so that they would serve the purpose for which they were procured.

He urged the chiefs in the region to talk to their subjects to ensure proper management of these ambulances.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Northern Regional Ambulance Service Director Dr. Banabas Gandaw said that the President was committed to the health delivery of the country.

The ambulances in the region are weak and cannot be used to move patients in critical conditions and so the delivery of the new ones is a welcome development.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commissioned 307 ambulances for distribution across the country, a major boost to the emergency medical delivery system.

The 307 is the highest fleet in the history of procurement of ambulances for emergency healthcare in Africa.

The ambulances were procured under the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) currently being implemented by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale