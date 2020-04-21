Gareth Bale’s £650K A Week Wages Could Affect His Everton Move – Report

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale may not be signed by Everton FC due to his high weekly wages.

The Wales and Real Madrid player is having £650, 000 a week clause, which means

Everton FC is not likely to sign the target of its new boss, Carlos Ancelotti, according to a report by 90mins.

Report says Everton were trying bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Everton linked Gareth Bale is unlikely to be on his way back to the Premier League any time soon with his £650,000-a-week wages at Real Madrid putting a rather sizeable obstacle in the way of Carlo Ancelotti and co, according to The Sun (21 April, page 52).

The Sun says Bale is more likely than ever to see out the remaining months of his Real Madrid contract.

Then again, even without the financial uncertainty rippling through the game, the 30-year-old would have always had to accept a massive pay cut on his £650,000-a-week wages if he wanted to move to Everton.

The Toffees’ current top earners take home a comparatively meagre £120,000-a-week, according to Spotrac.

By Melvin Tarlue